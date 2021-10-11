BELGRADE: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said yesterday that Kuwait affirmed the importance of continued international cooperation to face all challenges and achieve economic and social growth. This came during the minister’s speech at the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishing the movement, which is a good chance for us to discuss the challenges we have faced, probably the most urgent is the change in the scale of power 30 years after the cold war,” said the Kuwaiti minister. “We appreciate the essential role the founders have made 60 years ago to contribute in achieving international balance.”

“After more than a year of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we must praise the important role of Azerbaijan, the current President of the movement, for the call to hold two important meetings, the virtual summit in May of 2020 under the rubric (United against COVID-19), and the 31st extraordinary session of the UN General assembly, which led to more coordination and solidarity between members of the movement,” he continued.

“In regard to our central issue, the Palestinian cause, we stress on gathering all forces and efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people that lasted more than 73 years, to end this hostile occupation that violates all international laws, and restore security and peace in the Palestinian lands,” he added. The Kuwaiti minister concluded his speech by reiterating Kuwait’s commitment towards the principles and goals of which this movement was established upon 60 years ago, and Kuwait’s willingness to reinforce the role of the movement.

Foreign Minister’s meeting

Sheikh Dr Ahmad held talks on Sunday with President of the 67th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on the sidelines of the session of the meeting. During the meeting, the Kuwaiti minister congratulated Shahid, of the Maldives, on the achievements he made during his leadership of the UNGA 76th session, “the presidency of hope.” Sheikh Dr Ahmad expressed Kuwait’s desire to work more closely with the UNGA for opening more horizons of peace and security across the globe, wishing the UNGA President success in his mission.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister met with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmad Awad Bin-Mubarak on the sidelines of the session. Sheikh Dr Ahmad strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Yemeni Minister of Agriculture and Aden Governor earlier Sunday. He expressed sincere condolence to those casualties of the blast. He stressed that implementing and adhering to the Riyadh agreement to unite efforts of all three references to face terrorism in order to stand behind Yemen legitimate government.

In the meantime, Sheikh Dr Ahmad met yesterday with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. The meeting discussed the 60th anniversary of the first NAM conference that is taking place in Belgrade, Serbia. During the meeting, the two officials also reviewed the Kuwait-Serbia bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments. – KUNA