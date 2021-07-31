KUWAIT: The Ministry of Information mourned the late Kuwaiti actress Intisar Al-Sharrah who passed away at age of 59. In a statement yesterday, the ministry’ spokesperson Anwar Murad conveyed the Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi’s condolences to the deceased’s family and colleagues in Kuwait and Gulf countries.

The spokeswoman said that the late actress had starred in much viewed television series, plays and programs. Sharrah began her acting career in theater, sharing the stage with legendary actors Abdulhussain Abdulredha and Mariam Al- Ghadban in the 1981 play ‘Bye Bye London’. – KUNA