KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Affairs Rana Al-Fares on Saturday announced that an urgent complaint has been submitted to the Public Prosecution against those responsible for cutting cables supplying the internet earlier today and damaging it. In a press release, she added that perpetrators would be held responsible for all damages, referring to the application of penalties included in the contractor’s contract.

She noted that the complaint came following issuing some reports on damage against the companies causing the cable cuts. Cutting the cables affected the country’s internet services in a manner that caused damage on several levels, which necessitated urgent legal actions, she noted. The country’s internet services suffered a severe slowdown this morning due to the cutting of a number of international cables in several directions, as a result of road networks development work.

This led to the disruption of nearly 60 percent of the country’s internet services. Meanwhile, Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced later the fixing of all cuts in the cables and the resumption of services in all systems across the country.

Internet services were restored to STC international cable system and Mobily, as well as disrupted systems, the authority said in a statement to the press. The concerned emergency teams were present at the site since the early hours of the incident, which took place due to the development of road networks, it added. – KUNA