Interior Ministry urges use of online platforms

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: As part of the precautionary measures taken by security authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and due to the extraordinary circumstances the country is going through, citizens and expats as well as employers are urged to take advantage of the e-services the interior ministry presents online at www.moi.gov.kw and on its official smartphone applications, the ministry said yesterday.

Assistant Undersecretary for Residency Affairs Maj Gen Talal Maarafi said residency renewals can be done online for domestic helpers and other ‘article 20’ visa holders, in addition to ‘article 18’ visa holders, adding that those services help speed up transaction processing and limit crowding. He said the ministry’s e-services are free of charge.

Stray dogs attack child

A child was admitted to Sabah Hospital after he was medevaced following an attack by stray dogs yesterday. The child was with his family in an Abdali farm when the dogs suddenly attacked him, which left him with injuries in the head, neck, chest, hands and legs, according to the police report. The child was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Sunken boat

Salmiya and Shuwaikh sea fire stations dealt with a sunken boat in Bneid Al-Qar yesterday. The boat was moved to the beach and no injuries were reported. The coastguard men were also present. An investigation was opened into the case.