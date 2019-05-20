Interior Ministry suspends vehicle impoundment until further notice

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s assistant undersecretary for traffic and operations affairs Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh issued a resolution suspending the impoundment of violating vehicles and only imposing traffic fines till further notice. Security sources said this is a temporary measure meant to reduce pressure on the ministry’s impoundment garages.

Heritage village

Well-informed sources said the state property department at the finance ministry requested evicting the heritage village project on Abdullah Al-Ahmad Street, adding that the ministry had not yet provided the municipality with a copy of the eviction warrant.

By A Saleh