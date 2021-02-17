KUWAIT: Kuwait Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham discussed areas of joint cooperation with Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo yesterday.

Joint strategic security partnership, maritime cooperation and the importance of bilateral relations between the Kuwait Coast Guard and the US Navy were amongst the addressed topics, read a ministry press release.

Meanwhile, the US Vice Admiral expressed his country’s appreciation for Kuwait’s role in promoting security and peace in the region, presenting the Kuwaiti senior officer with a memorial shield on the occasion. – KUNA