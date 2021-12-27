KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired a meeting with field commanders yesterday to discuss security preparations during the New Year holiday.

Lt Gen Sheikh Faisal emphasized the importance of vigilance and readiness as well as instant cooperation between concerned field sectors in order to ensure security control and “confront any alien behavior to the society”. He also inspected the plans of fixed and mobile patrols on roads as well as police’s presence in gathering areas, camps and chalets.

Furthermore, Lt Gen Sheikh Faisal said health protocols must be observed while securing all governorates to ensure security and safety. He said people must protect the environment and asked for increased campaigns against environment law violators.