KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior held a funeral on Saturday for Abdullah Al-Failakawi who was martyred while on duty in a Coast Guard boat accident. On behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt Gen Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry Lt Gen Essam Al-Nahham expressed sincere condolences for the family of the martyr. Lt Gen Nahham paid homage to Failakawi, saying he proved to be a dedicated service member who shouldered his responsibilities selflessly, according to a press release by the Ministry. Lt Gen Nahham called on the other service members who were injured in the accident and conveyed to them the regards of the Lt Gen Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, wishing them quick recovery. On Friday, the ministry announced that a Coast Guard boat capsized and crashed, killing Failakawi and wounding ten others. – KUNA