KUWAIT: Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah visited a police officer who was stabbed in Al-Jahra Governorate on Monday. The minister checked on the police officer’s health, made sure that the officer get all the care he needs, and praised his dedication to work and order through providing security and safety for citizens and residents.

In a statement, the ministry of Interior said that one person was arrested after stabbing incident to a security officer while performing his duty in Al-Jahra Governorate, stressing that they firmly will handle anyone who violates the law. The ministry stated that the police officer suffered a small injury in the left shoulder. – KUNA