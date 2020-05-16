KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh tours the Nuwaiseeb border crossing.



By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh visited Friday the Nuwaiseeb border crossing in southern Kuwait to see first-hand citizens entering the country from Saudi Arabia, part of the government’s repatriation plan amidst spread of coronavirus. Saleh, who also visited Al-Khairan Resort that was used as a quarantine, called for applying relevant regulations at the border crossing on all travelers, the Ministry of interior said in a statement. Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, called on personnel at the Nuwaiseeb border crossing to facilitate entry procedures for all citizens. He was briefed about the transfer of citizens to Al-Khairan Resort, said the statement. The land repatriation began on May 12 and due to end on May 20.