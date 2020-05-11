Charges filed against volunteer for beating worker

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh called Sunday on servicemen to deal in a decisive manner with people violating the full curfew that entered force on Sunday. “Government resolutions achieve security of citizens and expatriates, and safeguard their safety and wellbeing,” Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said during a meeting with security and military leaders. The meeting aimed at following up implementation of the full curfew which aimed at curbing spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement. The meeting touched upon deployment of security and military personnel nationwide to make sure the curfew was properly implemented, and to monitor violations, added the statement. Saleh commended the deployment of the servicemen, and urged them to be vigilant, it said. The meeting was attended by Kuwait Army chief of Staff General Mohammad Al-Khodhr, MoI’s Undersecretary General Essam Al-Nahham, Undersecretary of Kuwait National Guard General Hashem Al-Rifae and Director General of Kuwait Fire Services Directorate General Khaled Al-Mekrad.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said Sunday it filed charged against a volunteer who was seen on video while assaulting a gas station worker. The ministry said it summoned the volunteer – whose name, nationality nor age were disclosed – after a video circulated on social media showing him beating a worker of the gas station. Security authorities called the volunteer and filed charges against him, it said.

In other news, police arrested a businessman with possession of one million Captagon tablets, the interior ministry announced. A firearm was also found with the suspect. The man was taken to the proper authorities for questioning on drug possession, trafficking and other charges.