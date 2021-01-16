KUWAIT: Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah carried out a tour at the border security department recently, during which he gave orders to establish a police station at Kuwait International Airport where cases can be sent to instead of the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh police station.

The minister also gave instructions to provide department personnel with the latest security systems to better serve the public at border checkpoints, the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Media Department said in a press statement.