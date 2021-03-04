KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Interior Minister held Civil Defense Committee talks yesterday to review readiness measures ahead of a partial lockdown set to start on Sunday due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah stressed the importance of devoting all human and health resources to limit the number of cases in the protection of the public.

He shed light on the significance of government-established public awareness media campaigns on the virus, urging people to reject rumors and inaccurate reporting on the disease by unofficial social media channels. – KUNA