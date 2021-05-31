KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Sabah and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday discussed some topics of common concern, and mechanisms of coordination and cooperation in all domains relating to security. The talks focused on sharing information and expertise between the two ministries, and a number of regional and international issues, the ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a statement. The Kuwaiti minister lauded the depth of relations between the two countries and their nations, stressing the importance of such meetings in sharing views in several security issues that concern the two sides, it added. He also extolled the outstanding role of Pakistan’s medical staff during combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Meanwhile, the Pakistani minister expressed appreciation to Kuwait for hospitality and care for Pakistan’s community in Kuwait, affirming continued coordination and cooperation between the two sides. The Pakistani minister accompanied by a high-level delegation arrived in Kuwait earlier in the day on a two-day official visit. — KUNA