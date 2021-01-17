KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ordered the formation of an investigation committee to look into the infiltration incident that took place from the sea side in the Abdullah port chalets area recently, and to determine the merits of the case and how they entered the regional waters.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated in a press statement released by the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media yesterday that a number of citizens, in cooperation with the relevant security services, managed to arrest 10 people who tried to sneak in from the sea side in the chalets area of Mina Abdullah.

MoI commended citizens who cooperated with the security men in arresting the infiltrators. “They have established the principle that every citizen is a guard on the security of the homeland and that the integrated security system can only be achieved with the cooperation of citizens with the security establishment,” it said.

Kuwait Coastguards had arrested 10 people on Saturday after they entered Kuwait illegally through Abdullah Port. Police had headed to the scene after receiving a call about a number of people jumping out of a boat and into territorial waters. Cops were able to arrest nine men, who admitted that they came from Iran on a boat that dropped them off and turned back. Coastguards were able to arrest the boat’s sailor while he was on his way back to Iran. The suspects, all Iranian, were taken to the proper authorities for further action.