KUWAIT: Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi on Wednesday discussed some topics of common concern. During the meeting, the minister stressed the depth of relations between the two countries, the interior ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a press statement.

The two sides discussed means of supporting and enhancing security cooperation between the two countries, it added. Meanwhile, the Iraqi envoy voiced appreciation to Kuwait for its efforts to maintain the region’s security and stability. – KUNA