Fire Directorate chief visits teams at quarantines

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh visits Al-Retqa station north of Kuwait.

Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh meets with Interior Ministry personnel during his visit to Al-Retqa station.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh and Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Nahham visited Al-Retqa station, northern Kuwait, on Sunday. Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, also made the visit to follow up efforts to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and to show support for security forces working in frontlines during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the MoI said in a statement.



Saleh conveyed to the security forces appreciation of Kuwait’s leadership for their relentless effort to maintain security and order, said the statement. Saleh was briefed about the new radar system and border guards’ operations during the pandemic, and their management of quarantine facilities and shelters. He was also briefed about their isolation of Mahboula, and deployment in Sabah Al-Ahmad and Wafra, said the ministry. Border guards explained to Saleh how they were monitoring borders and cracking down on smuggling attempts.



Separately, Director General of Kuwait’s Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad inspected on Sunday firemen tasked with securing a quarantine in Al-Ardiya and another in Al-Zour, approximately 100 kilometers south of Kuwait City. The quarantine in Al-Ardiya is affiliated with the Ministry of Public Works and the other with Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).



KFSD said in a statement Lt Gen Mekrad conveyed Eid Al-Fitr greetings from Minister Saleh to the firemen. The minister praised their efforts and sacrifices, serving quarantined people under extraordinary circumstances. Lt Gen Mekrad was briefed about an emergency plan and back-up centers that provide support to the squad in accidents.



At the quarantine in Al-Zour, he was informed in details by the fire brigade chief in Al-Ahmadi district, Col Ahmad Al-Bairmi. The fire brigade chief, who voiced satisfaction at full preparedness at the quarantines, was accompanied during the tour by the deputy director of the combat sector, Maj Gen Jamal Al-Blaihees and the director of public relations and media, Brig Khalil Al-Amir.