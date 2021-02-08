KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah stressed the necessity of continuing inmates’ rehabilitation and training inside correctional facilities and the implementation of judgments on how to deal with inmates according to the requirements stipulated in international human rights charters.

This came in a press release by the Relations and Security Media Department in the ministry, following a tour Sheikh Thamer conducted at a number of correctional institutions, where he was received by the Assistant Undersecretary for Correctional Institutions and Judgment Execution Sector Major General Talal Marafie, in the presence of a number of ministry officials.

The statement said that the minister was given during the tour a virtual presentation on the prisons’ facilities, including the “qualitative shift that it witnessed,” and the health services provided, which include medical specialties, laboratories, radiology and preventive health in light of the exceptional circumstances that the country is going through in the face of the novel coronavirus. – KUNA