KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah affirmed yesterday that the ministry will continue its “open door” policy in accepting complaints from citizens and finding the right solutions, especially the humanitarian cases.

The minister met with several citizens to discuss their complaints, referring them to the concerned authorities and specialists to find the best legal solutions within the framework of the laws, the ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a press statement.

He stressed on serving citizens in the best way possible, and in becoming a role model for other sectors in achieving fast results with precision. The Minister of Interior receives citizens every Monday in the Ministry’s headquarters in Sabhan, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm by scheduling an appointment via phone call (25200641), Whataspp (96031116), Email or personal attendance. – KUNA