KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah praised yesterday the General Administration of Customs members’ efforts in thwarting different smuggling operations. During his visit to the General Administration of Customs headquarters, the Minister said in a press statement that customs staff are an essential element in the security system.

Furthermore, he praised the administration’s keenness to develop the security and customs system using latest technological means. Meanwhile, Director-General of the General Administration of Customs, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, said that the administration cooperates with the Ministry of Interior in several common areas such as security and intelligence investigations to combat smuggling and illegal trafficking. – KUNA