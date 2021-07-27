KUWAIT: Interior Minister and acting Defense Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah expressed yesterday his pride on the efforts and sacrifices of the Kuwaiti armed forces towards their country. During the reception of the ministry’s workers and staff on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Sheikh Thamer praised the cooperation and coordination between the ministry of interior and the ministry of defense in protecting Kuwaiti lands.

Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah expressed his gratitude and appreciation for this reception, which reflects the minister’s devotion towards workers in the ministry. A number of senior officials attended the reception. – KUNA