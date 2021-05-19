KUWAIT: Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Kuwait Tshering Penjor, and his accompanying delegation discussed ways of enhancing security cooperation between the two friendly countries.

This came during a meeting between the Interior minister and the ambassador yesterday, said a statement issued by the General Administration of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior. Ambassador Penjor expressed his country’s appreciation for the vital role played by Kuwait in enhancing security and peace in the region. – KUNA