MANAMA: Kuwaiti Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah discussed with Saudi Interior Minister Amir Abdulaziz bin Saud, and Omani Minister of Interior Hamoud Al-Busaidi, ways to boost cooperation, and joint security coordination. Sheikh Thamer met with Saudi and Omani counterparts individually on the sideline of 38th GCC Interior Ministers meeting hosted by Bahrain, the interior ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a statement.

The statement added that Sheikh Thamer also met with Qatari Interior Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani and discussed issues of common interest, as well as ways to boost joint security. Moreover, Sheikh discussed issues of common interest with GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, during a meeting held on the sidelines of the GCC interior ministers’ meeting. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and looked into enhancing joint Gulf security coordination. – KUNA