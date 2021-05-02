KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said yesterday that encouraging creativity and innovators, supporting ministry workers’ competencies and promoting values would be among the ministry’s strategy for the next five years, to be launched soon.

In a statement, Mutairi, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said that a team has been formed to coordinate between the Ministry of Information and local production institutions to ensure creativity that contribute to the advancement of society. The ministry pays great attention in supporting the distinguished employees to promote Kuwaiti media as the ministry is keen to provide continuous and fruitful training for the ministry’s employees to keep pace with the rapid media developments, he said.

“The ministry is continuing to develop the new unified visual identity according to the highest technical and creative standards,” Mutairi added. He also stressed the official Kuwaiti media discourse with its various platforms to focus on promoting values “in society stemming from our genuine Islamic religion and Kuwaiti traditions.” The ministry aims through this comprehensive strategy to build a media system that seek to develop performance that contributed in the development of the country, he said. – KUNA