KUWAIT: Capital and Hilali fire stations battled a blaze at an information ministry building along with the security and safety and television production departments. The fire was in a room of the graphics and editing department. The fire did not affect radio and TV broadcasting. Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) lauded the role of the security and safety department of the information ministry and the support of the National Guard in facilitating entry of the firemen to the site. Information Ministry Undersecretary Munira Al-Huwaidi was at the scene.

Drug smuggling

Customs officers busted around 2 kilograms of hashish hidden in a trailer truck that arrived at Abdali border outlet yesterday. The truck’s Asian driver was sent to concerned authorities to face drug smuggling charges. Meanwhile, a passenger was arrested with possession of drugs he tried to smuggle through Terminal 5 (T5) of Kuwait International Airport yesterday morning. Customs officers found six hashish rolls and 60 drug tablets hidden inside the Arab man’s luggage.

Service center closed

The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said Naeem service center in Jahra was closed starting from yesterday to carry out maintenance of the building. It said Saad Al-Abdullah service center will work two shifts, while Jaber Al-Ahmad center will be open on Saturdays.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun