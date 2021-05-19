KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi praised yesterday efforts by officials of Kuwait’s National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL) for overhauling Kuwait National Museum.

This came during a field tour the Minister made at the Museum, accompanied by NCCAL Secretary General Kamel Al-Abduljaleel, NCCAL Secretary General Assistant for relics sector Tahani Al-Adwani, and NCCAL Secretary General Assistant for culture sector Essa Al-Ansari, along with other NCCAL officials.

The Minister visited the main exhibition hall at the museum and checked its various collectibles about ancient stages, like the Stone Age, Bronze Age, the 1st Century BC, and the era before and after Islamic ruling. Minister Mutairi was briefed about works of a team of engineers tasked with renovating the museum. He also visited the folklore heritage museum and Dar Al-Athar Al-Islammyah (DAI) buildings. – KUNA