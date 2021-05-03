KUWAIT: The information ministry signed a joint cooperation protocol with Kuwait Journalists Association in a bid to strengthen cooperation with NGOs and the private sector for the benefit of both sides. Information Ministry Undersecretary Munira Suleiman Al-Huwaidi said the cooperation protocol is part of the ministry’s keenness to develop, train and boost employees’ technical and professional skills in the media field, adding that the two parties agreed to exchange expertise and hold training courses and workshops.

Meanwhile, KJA Secretary Adnan Khalifa Al-Rashid lauded the role of the Information and Culture Minister, State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and ministry officials in signing the protocol, which will keep up with latest developments in various media, both locally and internationally.

The signing was attended by Information Ministry Assistant for Legal Affairs Khalid Al-Rasheedi, Assistant Undersecretary for Radio Affairs Saad Al-Findi, Assistant Undersecretary for TV Affairs Turky Al-Mutairi and Director of Strategy Management at the undersecretary’s office Basel Al-Zamanan. KJA Treasurer Jassem Kamal and board members Dhairan Aba Al-Khail, Rabaah Hussein Makki Jumaa and Abd Al-Rahman Yousuf Al-Alyan attended from KJA.