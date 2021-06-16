CAIRO: Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that Kuwait fully supports the Palestinian cause at all regional and international forums. This came in a speech by the minister, yesterday, during the 51st session of the Arab Information Ministers at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The minister stressed that this is Kuwait’s firm policy until the Palestinian people obtain their inalienable rights to establish their independent state. He pointed out that the media has an important role in defending the issues of the Arab nation, on top of which is the Palestinian cause, noting that the meeting deals with a number of important topics in light of the development of the media.

Al-Mutairi also noted that the growth of the political, health, social and cultural events globally and locally, led to the multiplicity of roles played by the media, which contributed to the expansion of its development goals. He added that the Kuwaiti government worked hard to develop a comprehensive strategy for the years 2021-2026 as a step towards a pioneering sustainable media.

The minister expressed his sincere thanks to the Minister of Commerce and Minister of Information in Saudi Arabia, Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, for his efforts during the Kingdom’s presidency of the work of the previous session. He also congratulated the Sudanese Minister of Culture and Information, Hamza Balloul, on his assumption of the presidency of the current session, wishing him success in conducting the work of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abu Al-Gheit yesterday stressed on improving the Arab Media Movement Abroad and its necessity to back the Palestinian cause. This came in the opening speech of the 51st Council of Arab Information Ministers meeting in the Arab League headquarters in Cairo under the presidency of Sudan.

Abu Al-Gheit noted that this movement has its effects in changing Arab communities and their developments, and has its economic, intellectual and religious dimensions. “The last clash between Palestinians and Jews last May revealed that the true battle is fought on screens and media outlets as much as it’s fought in the field,” he said.

“Although Zionist’s propaganda has always succeeded in depicting the Zionist occupying forces as victims, and Palestinians as violent terrorists, we have witnessed lately the change in narrating the details of the last confrontation,” he added. “A number of human rights activists realized lately the definition of apartheid and racial purge in Palestine, and these acts cannot be hidden anymore and difficult to sugarcoat it,” he noted. The Secretary General stressed on taking advantage of the sympathy wave around the world and media frenzy to the benefit of the Palestinian people. – KUNA