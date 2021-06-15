KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi stressed yesterday the importance of joint Arab media action to enhance the ability to face the challenges in the Arab region. Al-Mutairi said in a statement to KUNA before traveling to Cairo to head the Kuwaiti’s official delegation to the Arab Information Ministers council meeting, which will discuss the enhancement role of Arab media and take the necessary measures in this regard.

He added that the Arab information ministers will discuss the Palestinian issue, the Arab media strategy and the Arab Committee for E-Media, in addition to the issue of the Arab media capital, stressing the Kuwaiti media’s firm support for all Arab causes. Al-Mutairi expressed hope that the meeting, which will be held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, will result decisions that serve the Arab media and those working in this field.

Meanwhile the Arab League affirmed yesterday the importance of media in backing the Palestinian cause against the wrongful practices of Jewish occupying forces. Assistant Secretary General and Supervisor of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmed Khattabi, addressing the 13th session of the executive bureau of the Arab Information Ministers’ Council, stressed the League’s willingness in coordinating and cooperating with the Council of Arab Information Ministers in executing the “Arab media strategy and improving the

media movement abroad.”

Khattabi noted that these strategies will be used as tools to support the Palestinian cause in combating terrorism, extremism and improving the Arab image abroad. He also pointed out the importance of Arab reactions in light of the current Zionist attacks on the Palestinian lands and major violations of international laws. – KUNA