KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi yesterday expressed rejection of recurring errors by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) in its newscast recently. The minister has affirmed his rejection of irresponsible acts that harm the history of the official news agency.

Minister Mutairi, in a press statement, said KUNA’s Deputy Director General and the team involved in the incident would be subject to investigations to determine circumstances of the issue and bring slack staff into account for the sake of ensuring that such mistakes do not recur in the future. Such errors will not be allowed in the future, he has emphasized.

The news agency plays a crucial role in coverage of local and international news with utter credibility and transparency as it is a reliable source, however the errors that have taken place affect its eminent status, the information minister has added. Moreover, Minister Mutairi has affirmed that he will work for improving the situation at the news agency. – KUNA