KUWAIT: Minister of Information, Culture, and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated yesterday the new strategy of Kuwait’s Public Authority for Sport for 2022-2028. Minister Al-Mutairi said that this strategy aimed to achieve the country’s national policy in the field of sports in line with Kuwait vision 2035. “Basically, this strategy involves cooperation between the public and private sectors to attain the goals of sustainable development in sports,” said Mutairi.

“The strategy aims to specify a national day for sports, and to motivate society to exercise. It also seeks to create six sport stadiums in several governorates in the country, to establish an integrated Olympic city, and to host 45 international and regional championships,” he said.

He noted that the Public Authority for Sport would provide a professional system to athletes that will enable them to achieve highest levels of performance, and to empower Paralympic athletes, in addition to enabling more than 300 journalists to analyze and host different sport venues. The minister praised the Kuwaiti youth for working hard on this strategy as he expressed his faith in them in achieving its goals. Several senior officials attended the inauguration ceremony. – KUNA