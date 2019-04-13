NEW DELHI: A member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s was in hot water yesterday for appearing to threaten people to vote for her in the ongoing mega-election. A video showed women and child welfare minister Maneka Gandhi warning a gathering of Muslim community members to vote for her or be shunned if she returns to power. “I am winning with the help of the people. But if my victory comes without the support of Muslims, then I will not feel good,” Gandhi said during a campaign rally on Friday. “It will leave a bitter taste. And then when a Muslim comes for any work, then I will think let it be.” – AFP