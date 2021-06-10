KUWAIT: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait last night on a three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival at Kuwait International Airport, the minister was received by Acting Assistant Foreign Minister Abdul Razzaq Al-Khleefa and Ambassador Jassim Al-Najjem. Indian Ambassador Sibi George and senior officials of the Embassy of India in Kuwait were also at the airport to receive the minister. The Indian delegation was accorded a warm welcome.

The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. Traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people connect. There are around one million Indians residing in Kuwait. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Government of Kuwait has been in the forefront to ensure sustained and reliable supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India including by establishing an Air/Sea Bridge.