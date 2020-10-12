KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets India’s Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan. – Amiri Diwan photo

By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace India’s Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, who arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India on the sad demise of HH the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Pradhan delivered personal letters from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to HH the Amir, expressing their condolences and also extending congratulations and best wishes to HH Sheikh Nawaf on assuming responsibilities as the new Amir of Kuwait.

India’s Prime Minister also conveyed congratulations and best wishes to HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his assumption of responsibilities as the Crown Prince of Kuwait. HH the Amir praised the relations between Kuwait and India, and said he was keen on further cementing the ties for the best interests of the two countries, according to KUNA.

In an interview with Kuwait Times prior to his visit to Seif Palace, Pradhan praised the multifaceted leadership qualities of Sheikh Sabah. “HH the late Amir was a close friend of India, who played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait. The passing away of HH Sheikh Sabah has been received in India with profound sorrow and great grief. We stand by the State of Kuwait and its people in this hour of grief,” he said.

India declared a day of national mourning on October 4, 2020 and Indians in Kuwait joined their 1.3 billion brothers and sisters in India in the national mourning by observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader, he said.

India’s Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan

Voice of moderation

The minister said Sheikh Sabah has left behind an invaluable legacy as a leader. “His Highness was a leading votary of humanitarian action in the world. Under his wise and benevolent leadership, Kuwait gained recognition as the International Center for Humanitarian Action. He played an active and balanced role in the region and contributed immensely to regional peace, security and stability,” Pradhan said.

“He was a voice of balance, reason and moderation. The persistent and peaceful endeavors of Sheikh Sabah towards dispute mediation and conflict resolution will always be dearly missed,” he added. The visiting minister said His Highness the Amir and the entire leadership of Kuwait have always extended genuine care and affection towards the Indian community in Kuwait. “I express my sincere gratitude to the leadership of the State of Kuwait for hosting the large Indian community in Kuwait,” Pradhan said.

The minister said he is happy to see that Indians in Kuwait have a high reputation in the Gulf state, and that they have earned the respect and trust of the people of Kuwait. “I am also glad to learn that the hardworking nature and overall work ethic of our people is well appreciated by all here in Kuwait,” Pradhan added.

Talking about Kuwait-India bilateral relations, Pradhan said: “Kuwait is an important country and a key partner for India in this very important region. It is also our extended neighborhood. India and Kuwait have an excellent relationship, stretching back several decades. Kuwait is a very important partner in India’s economic transformation and the partnership is mutually beneficial.”

The minister said he saw a huge potential to improve the relationship in areas including economy, trade, science and technology, tourism, etc. “Under the guidance of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the entire leadership of the State of Kuwait, I am quite confident that we will forge a New India and New Kuwait partnership by strengthening our bilateral engagements across all these domains,” he concluded.

The visiting minister also met Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel and held wide-ranging discussions encompassing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. In their talks, they explored potential opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the domain of energy. Pradhan also visited the Embassy of India in Kuwait and paid a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The minister returned yesterday after a two-day visit to Kuwait.