Indian government applauds ICSG for community service

KUWAIT: Visiting Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan praised and thanked the Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) for their selfless service to distressed Indian community members impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown in Kuwait.

Minister Pradhan told a select gathering of community members that the government of India appreciated and thanked ICSG’s efforts in coming to the aid of their fellow countrymen in times of crises. Indian Ambassador Sibi George also expressed his gratitude to ICSG committee for rising to the occasion.

The Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) which was set up by the Embassy of India worked tirelessly during the lockdown and curfew periods distributing more than 16,000 food kits equivalent to half a million cooked meals.

The committee with its team of volunteers reached out to people in distress with the support of Indian Embassy and Najat Charitable Society, and the group were able to serve the needy. ICSG is continuing to support and help even during these times as many individuals are still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

During a previous interaction with ICSG members Ambassador George complimented ICSG committee for their noble efforts and requested them to continue their help to the community, as the impact of the pandemic was not yet over. The committee also thanked and acknowledged the wholehearted support of the embassy of India.

Minister Pradhan in his address to the group also pointed out the great opportunities that were available for overseas Indians to invest and reap benefits as part of the Indian growth story. He added that the COVID-19 crisis had greatly impacted businesses world over, and that India was gearing up for the post-COVID boom expected to take place next year.