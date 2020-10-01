NEW DELHI: Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar offers condolences on the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at Kuwait’s Embassy in New Delhi. – KUNA

NEW DELHI: Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar extended heartfelt condolences on the passing of Kuwait’s late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during a visit to Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi. “This is a very difficult day and I am here to express the condolences of the government and people of India on the passing away of the late Amir,” Jaishankar said. “His Highness was exceptionally well regarded in India.

He had contributed a lot to the building of this relationship. He had come here as a foreign minister, as a special envoy, and we were actually looking forward to his visit last year so his passing away was something which has also shaken us and distressed us very deeply. At this time we express our fullest solidarity with the people of Kuwaitm,” he said.

Jaishankar, who was received by Kuwait Ambassador Jassem Al Najem and the embassy officials, also discussed several issues of mutual interest. During the talks with the Indian External Affairs Minister, the Ambassador recalled the visit of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to India in 2006 soon after he assumed power in the same year. He also remembered the late Amir for his role in fostering international peace and security and his leading role in the global humanitarian fields.

“In particular, because we have such a large community, I think the care under his leadership is something widely appreciated in India,” Jaishankar also said. The Indian minister also applauded the good bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need of exchange of high level visits. He appreciated the Kuwaiti government for taking care of the Indian expatriates in Kuwait especially under the special care of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad.

He also recalled the high level visits that the late Amir had paid to India in different capacities and his role in cementing the ties. Furthermore, he expressed his wish to visit Kuwait soon adding he is in constant touch with Kuwait foreign minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

The Embassy of Kuwait in New Delhi had opened on Wednesday a condolence book to register condolences on the passing of His Highness the late Amir. Ambassador Najem said that several ambassadors especially of the Arab and Islamic countries registered their heartfelt condolences in the condolence book that the embassy opened today for three days. The Ambassador said that condolences can be extended either through email or in person at the embassy by following all the necessary precautionary measures put in place in wake of COVID-19.

Ambassadors of different countries and several high level Indian officials and dignitaries extended their heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah. They expressed condolences to His Highness the Amir’s family, Kuwaiti government and its people. Ambassador Najem underlined the pivotal role played by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Kuwait as both Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in their condolence messages.

Ambassador Najem also extended his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and prayed for his health and wellbeing. The Indian premier had expressed his heartfelt condolences on Tuesday, saying: “Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world have lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.” – KUNA