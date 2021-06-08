KUWAIT: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrives in Kuwait today on a three-day official visit, will hold high-level meetings with top-ranking officials here, enhancing the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the friendly countries.

The minister visits Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The visiting foreign minister is expected to hold talks with top officials here and discuss topics in the areas of health, oil and energy, hydrocarbons, trade and commerce, labor and manpower, among others.

Jaishankar will carry a personal letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Importantly, 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait. The traditionally warm and close bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait is characterized by strong people-to-people contacts. Kuwait hosts nearly one million Indians. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil to India.

In recent weeks, to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Kuwait has been at the forefront to ensure sustained and reliable supply of liquid medical oxygen to India after establishing an air/sea bridge. Sheikh Ahmad visited India on March 17-18, 2021. Both countries had agreed to establish a joint commission at the foreign ministers’ level during the visit.