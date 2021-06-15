By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George visited the labour shelter of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) yesterday. Deputy Director for Manpower Protection Mubarak Al-Azmi, Head of the Shelter Hmoud Al-Dihani and other PAM officials welcomed the ambassador and the accompanying delegation. The purpose of the visit was to see firsthand the facilitating of procedures and providing solutions for female workers staying at this shelter.

During the visit of the Indian delegation, both sides discussed cooperation and bilateral relationship between the two countries. Azmi appreciated the role of the Indian Embassy during the pandemic and the facilities provided by the embassy for the Indian community in Kuwait. George also appreciated the medical supplies granted by Kuwait to India during the pandemic. He thanked the workers of the shelter for their efforts and the help they provide to the residents of the shelter.