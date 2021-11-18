KUWAIT: Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sibi George visited Muhammad Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base on Wednesday and met Commander of Kuwait Naval Forces Brigadier General Hazza Mutlaq Al-Alati. Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and ways of furthering deepening the engagement including in maritime areas. They also discussed the joint fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador George thanked the leadership for the logistical and other support during the visit of Indian Naval Ships in June 2021 as part of the sea/air bridge set up for supply of medical oxygen to India during the pandemic. India and Kuwait share a strong maritime connect spanning over centuries. Both Navies are in close contact for further upgrading their bilateral relationship.