KUWAIT: A high-profile medical services exhibition titled ‘Best of Indian Healthcare Expo 2019’ will be held by the Embassy of India in Kuwait, in association with the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF), Kuwait Medical Association (KMA), Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), disclosed Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Jeeva Sagar at a press briefing at the embassy premises yesterday.

The two-day exhibition will be held at the Radisson BIu Hotel on 17 and 18 of March 2019 and will witness participation from more than 20 exhibitors including the leading Indian hospitals and healthcare centers, alternative healthcare providers, wellness centers and prominent medical package planners, from several cities in India.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Salem Kandari, secretary general at Kuwait Medical Association, pointed out that India was proving to be an excellent destination for health care with its highly experienced medical workforce and value for money treatment.

Indian doctors have been excelling the world over for the good treatment that they have been imparting and in Kuwait as well Indian doctors have gained the confidence and trust of the local population.

Speaking to the press, Dr Grover of the Indian Doctors Forum said the exhibition will show the great medical advancement that has taken place in India and also provide an opportunity to witness first hand these accomplishments. Dr Amir Ahmed, Ex-President of IDF, added that healthcare in India was of the best quality and value that was second to one.

President of Indian Business Council Shivy Bhasin also reiterated India’s development and progress in the medical field and was now a preferred destination for treatment because of the quality and value of the services being rendered. The Indian ambassador pointed out that India received more than half a million medical tourists in 2017 and the number as fast growing.

The list of exhibitors includes globally reputed health care providers like Apollo Hospital, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Aster DM Healthcare, Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Saifee Hospital, Unity Care and Health Services, Iqraa Hospitals, AJ Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Asten Orthopaedic Hospital, Metromed International Cardiac Center, Advancells, Aryavaidyasala Kottakal, Somatheeram Ayurveda Village, Ayur Green, and a whole host of other healthcare providers from India.

These internationally acclaimed exhibitors have been imparting advanced healthcare services at world class facilities, at a competitive and affordable price to millions of patients annually, including hundreds of thousands of international patients. Some of the exhibitors are also world leaders in many medical disciplines like solid organ transplant, private cancer care, ayurvedic treatments and a host of other super specialties. The high-end healthcare system in India ranks at the top of the international rankings. Indian doctors are widely acknowledged and globally reputed as amongst the most highly skilled and the world’s finest. Along with specialist doctors, India has the largest pool of well- trained paramedics in South Asia. Cutting edge technology to support medical diagnostics and medical procedures are employed by specialists in medical facilities. Various medical advancements in areas like robotic surgeries, radiation surgery or radio therapies with cyberknife stereotactic options, IMRT / IGRT, transplant support systems, advanced neuro and spinal options are all available in India.

This Exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for citizens and residents in Kuwait to witness some of the most highly advanced medical technologies which would be on display, and also to interact with some of the top Indian medical experts from various medical disciplines. The exhibition will also facilitate networking and information exchange opportunities between healthcare professionals from India and their counterparts in Kuwait. It will give a welcome opportunity for patients and their caregivers in Kuwait to make timely choices regarding the best and most cost-effective treatments that are readily available in Indian hospitals and health care centers. India, widely-regarded for its culture of welcoming guests and according warm hospitality, offers an unmatched, fast-tracked, personalized, affordable, high-quality healthcare service, and is also home to a unique, traditional system of healing and rejuvenation, known as Ayurveda, one of the oldest medical systems in the world, offered in serene surroundings. The exhibition will be open to the public on a free-entry basis from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

