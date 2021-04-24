KUWAIT: Embassy of India announced recently the launch of a new ‘registration drive’ for stranded Indian nationals who have not been able to return to Kuwait on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. This registration drive is for all those stranded Indian nationals who are facing various issues due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, the embassy said in a press release.

“The embassy is preparing an updated database of Indians who are stranded in India and are facing difficulties due to loss of jobs, expiry of residencies, inability to pay rent, close family members stranded in India, non-payment of indemnities and other benefits etc”, said Indian Ambassador Sibi George, addressing a virtual open house Wednesday. “We are starting this new registration drive with a view to sharing the database with the Kuwaiti authorities and request their intervention. This is a follow-up of my meetings with the Kuwaiti authorities,” he added.

The ambassador said, the COVID-19 situation continues to be worrisome in everywhere including in India and in Kuwait. “We need to remain cautious. We need to continue to monitor the situation and continue to take all precautions. Our effort is to ensure that we should not close down or slow down the work of the embassy, its community welfare activities, its consular services both at the embassy and at the three centers in Sharq, Fahaheel and Abassiya,” he added.

All those who registered in the earlier drive conducted in 2020 may also register for this drive by filling in the Google form online (https://forms.gle/sExZK1GKW36BLpVz7). Any official update on this matter will be shared by the embassy on its website and social media handles, the release further said.