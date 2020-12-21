KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador Sibi George addresses various Indian social groups during a virtual conference at the Indian embassy.

By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: Indian Embassy in Kuwait will celebrate in a big way the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and India during 2021-22. “This is an important milestone in the history of our engagement as India and Kuwait are entering into an important phase of our relationship,” said Indian Ambassador Sibi George while addressing Indian community groups during a virtual conference.

“Many of you, as residents of Kuwait, are aware of the excellent relations that we maintain with Kuwait. I thought it is important to reiterate this today in my address. Similarly, for India, 2021-22 is a very important year when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence,” he said.

“We plan to organize a series of events aimed at increasing our outreach within Kuwait, to project the new India and also to further deepen our engagement at political, economic, cultural, scientific and people-to-people levels,” he said. The ambassador urged Indian associations, groups and individuals in Kuwait to contribute in these efforts. George had been meeting the community in small groups since his arrival.

He said he would continue his engagement with each of the associations and groups and community members, but in strict compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. “As I am not able to meet our community in large numbers due to the COVID situation, I thought it is important to address all groups and associations virtually today, to brief you on what we have been doing and what we propose to do,” he pointed out.

He congratulated Indian doctors, nurses and other medical personnel in Kuwait who work day in and day out to save lives, in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “I thank the many community members and various associations who individually and in coordination with ICSG took several steps to help our brothers and sisters in need during the most difficult days of the pandemic. The crisis is still not over.

We should spread the message to people not to panic and to remain calm and confident. I urge our medical professionals, teachers and office-bearers of various associations to continue to offer their voluntary counseling services, particularly to the vulnerable segments of our society, and help them deal with the mental stress resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

He also thanked the Kuwaiti government and Kuwaiti friends of India for their efforts and support in strengthening the bilateral relations between our two friendly countries. “I congratulate the leadership and the people of the State of Kuwait for a very successful elections to the National Assembly, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic situation. I had the honor of witnessing the opening session of the National Assembly on December 15. I congratulate the new government led by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah,” he said.

The ambassador said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated and conveyed best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of Kuwait. He said India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had also congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on his reappointment as Foreign Minister of Kuwait.