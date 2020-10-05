KUWAIT: The Indian national flag flew half-mast at the Embassy of India in Kuwait on Sunday. All officials of the mission and that of the Indian public sector undertakings observed two minutes silence at 11 am on Sunday.

Indian nationals in Kuwait from all walks of life, including school students, teachers, academicians, scientists, doctors, businessmen, professionals, skilled and unskilled workers, joined their 1.3 billion brothers and sisters in India to pay homage to the departed leader by observing a two-minute silence from their respective homes and work places.

India had observed a day of state mourning on Sunday, and Indians across the country paid homage to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, the late Amir of the State of Kuwait, who passed away on September 29, 2020.

The national tricolor flag flew half-mast atop Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential House) and at all government of India buildings across India and at all buildings of Indian high commissions, embassies, consulates and India houses all over the world.