KUWAIT: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution, on Wednesday. Delivering the inaugural remarks, Indian Ambassador Sibi George spoke about the pivotal role played by Ambedkar as the chairman of the drafting committee of the constitution in producing the constitution, which laid the framework for peaceful governance, development and progress, a press release issued by the embassy said.

Pledging to rededicate to the cause of the nation, the ambassador read out the preamble of the constitution. He also unveiled a life-size portrait of Ambedkar at the embassy premises. Floral tributes were paid to the statue of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar by the ambassador, officers and family members of the embassy and members of the Indian community in Kuwait. The event was well attended virtually by people from different walks of life in Kuwait, the release added.