KUWAIT: The Embassy of India in Kuwait recently organized a virtual address to the Indian community in Kuwait by the Ambassador of India to Kuwait on “COVID-19 Situation in India and Assistance to India from Abroad”.

During his address, Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sibi George briefed the community on the current COVID-19 situation in India and the efforts undertaken by the government to control the spread of the deadly pandemic. He highlighted the assistance in the form of emergency medical supplies received by India from abroad, including the friendly State of Kuwait.

Ambassador George stated that India and Kuwait have always stood with each other in times of difficulties and emphasized that Kuwait was one of the countries which came forward and offered support to India. The ambassador also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian community, spearheaded by the Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) in mobilizing support and medical relief. The ambassador also elucidated in great detail the COVID-19 response management infrastructure set-up by the government of India to coordinate the global efforts in dealing with the current situation in India.

Ambassador George announced that a crisis management group of officers in the Embassy has been set-up to monitor the situation real time. This group will be available 24×7 for any clarification and assistance. On requests from various State Governments and Union Territories, the ambassador mentioned that each such request is being responded to by the embassy team.

Ambassador George emphasized that it is important to ensure that all contributions and donations are made after due verification and that standard operating procedure is followed which envisages that all supplies of COVID-19 related equipment that is offered to be sent to India is to be routed through Indian Red Cross Society, which will receive it on behalf of government of India.

Ambassador George concluded by thanking His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the government and the people of the friendly State of Kuwait for their support in this hour of need for India.