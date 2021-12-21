KUWAIT: To celebrate the festivities of Christmas and the New Year, Indian Embassy, Kuwait on Monday hosted an ‘Evening of Carols’, a musical ensemble of Indians in Kuwait presented beautifully by Kuwait Chamber Chorale. The embassy team, led by Ambassador Sibi George and his spouse Joice Sibi, was joined by ambassadors in Kuwait, diplomatic spouses and family and the Indian community for the unique and joyful celebration of India’s eclectic diversity of cultural traditions and festivals. The synchronous notes of much-loved Christmas carols from around the world and Indian patriotic songs filled the air with joy and cheer, emblematic of the festive time.

In his opening remarks, the ambassador said, “In Kuwait, like every other part of the world, one comes across a large number of Indians from all over India. They are symbols of India’s unity in diversity. We come from different parts of India, we speak several hundred languages, we follow different faiths, we celebrate different festivals, we eat different foods, we wear different clothes, but there is a feeling of oneness and common consciousness, a civilizational bond, that keeps us together, make us all proud as Indians,” he said.

In India, we celebrate all festivals, whether it is Onam or Bishakhi, Holi or Dusserah, Diwali or Rakshabandan, Christmas or Easter, Eid ul-Fitr or Eid ul-Adha. These are all celebrated as festivals of India, celebrated by one and all,” he said.

“This unity in diversity is something very few countries in the world can be proud of. When I welcome you today to this carol evening, I proudly bring to you greetings from that ancient land of India, an ancient but continuous civilization where all major religions and cultures thrive and flourish,” the ambassador said. The ambassador recalled the words of greetings from President of India who in his Christmas message last year had said, “Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity, and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ’s teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation.”

He also quoted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in his Christmas message said “Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomized spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world,” he added. The event was also live streamed on social media and watched by a large number of viewers.