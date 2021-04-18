KUWAIT: Embassy of India in Kuwait, in association with the Indian Professionals Network (IPN) Kuwait and the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) Kuwait, organized an event titled ‘Felicitation of Indian Doctors: COVID-19 Warriors’ in a largely virtual event Saturday.

Indian Ambassador Sibi George delivered the opening keynote and felicitated a group of Indian doctors who partnered with the embassy in offering free medical tele-consultations to Indian nationals in Kuwait during the peak period of the pandemic in 2020, a press release issued by the embassy said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the ambassador mentioned that the event was really special as it was to felicitate and honor the COVID-19 warriors, especially the doctors who wholeheartedly served the Indian community during the hour of crisis, going beyond their call of duty.

The ambassador stated that felicitation was just a small gesture from the part of the embassy to express its gratitude. George also highlighted that the event was also a brainstorming session on what more the embassy, in association with the community could do together to help the community to face the challenges of the pandemic, the release said.

In his address, the ambassador also announced that IDF has once again volunteered to provide free medical advice and counseling support via tele-consultations to the Indian community in Kuwait. He also confirmed that a new panel of Indian doctors from different specialties has been specifically constituted for this purpose. The embassy will release more details related to the tele-consultations soon.

Dr Amir Ahmed, president of the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) delivered his remarks on the occasion. The felicitation ceremony was followed by a brainstorming session through which expert insights were drawn from the experiences of medical experts in tackling the current COVID-19 situation and associated repercussions including on mental health.

Medical experts rendered practical suggestions and sound medical advice on how to, individually and collectively, effectively deal and fight against this pandemic in the coming days. An on-the spot quiz competition focusing on COVID-19 was also held for young student participants, the release added.