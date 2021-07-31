KUWAIT: Embassy of India in Kuwait organized an event titled ‘India-Kuwait Joint Fight Against COVID-19’ recently to reaffirm the commitment from both the sides to continue to remain steadfastly united in the collective fight against the deadly pandemic, a press release issued by the embassy said.

Kuwaiti dignitaries representing various ministries and departments of the government of the state of Kuwait and the civil society in Kuwait, including Ambassador Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister, Asia Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait (virtually); Abdulkarim Taqi, Director General, Public Authority of Industry, Kuwait; Sheikh Yousef Abdullah Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Director General, Kuwait Ports Authority; Jamal Hadhel Al-Jalawi, Director General, Directorate General of Customs, Kuwait; Yousef Sulaiman Al-Fouzan, Director General of Civil Aviation, Kuwait; and Anwar Al-Hasawi, Deputy Chairman, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, graced the event with their presence.

The dignitaries who addressed the gathering spoke about the historic ties between India and Kuwait and expressed their desire to work together to further strengthen the relationship and take this partnership further, the release added.

The event was also an occasion to express gratitude to all the stakeholders from both the countries, including the frontline healthcare workers, scientists, business communities, airlines staff, service providers who have kept the supply chains of essential supplies open, and all those who have made immense contributions in this long and arduous struggle against the pandemic.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George inaugurated the event with his inaugural address. During his address, the ambassador spoke about the strong, close and historic India-Kuwait friendship, about the high-level political exchanges which now define the unprecedented positive momentum in the bilateral relations, summarized the journey so far in the collective action against COVID-19, expressed his gratitude to the leadership, government, the concerned agencies, the people of Kuwait and the Indian community in Kuwait for the assistance offered to India during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador accompanied by the dignitaries unveiled a memorial plaque to mark the occasion and the partnership, especially the recently concluded successful air sea bridge operation. An artist from the Kuwaiti Arts Association, Mahmoud Al-Qattan presented a painting capturing the historic moment when in the spirit of solidarity and friendship, Kuwait had lit up the iconic Kuwait Towers with the display of national flags of India and Kuwait, the release added.