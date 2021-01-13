By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Tuesday celebrated ‘National Youth Day’ marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda -India’s ‘youth icon for ages’. In a solemn ceremony held at the Indian embassy, Indian Ambassador Sibi George announced the launch of Swami Vivekananda annual address in Kuwait. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe delivered the first ‘Swami Vivekananda Address’ and unveiled the portrait of Vivekananda on the embassy premises.

The ambassador said the embassy would organize this address annually on the ‘National Youth Day’ on January 12. “Today, we commemorate not just an individual, but a phenomenon, who cannot be described in just mere words. Swami Vivekananda was a colossal figure in our nation’s history who played a leading role in bringing about a new awakening in India,” the ambassador said. Swami Vivekananda emphasized on the ideals of service and renunciation. His belief in youth energy was unwavering; which found expression in his iconic saying ‘give me 100 believing youth and I shall transform India’, he said.

The ambassador thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for hosting the large Indian community in Kuwait and for their leadership in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. “I would also like to express my gratitude to the government and the people of Kuwait for the personal care and humanitarian support extended to the Indian community during the pandemic,” he said.

Highlighting the symbiosis between the embassy and the community that exist today, he said the embassy is working very closely with the community; to support those in distress and also collectively celebrate India in Kuwait. “Together we celebrate every important occasion, every festival, every national day of importance; and collectively strive for strengthening of relations between India and Kuwait. Today’s event is also part of this endeavor to celebrate India, celebrate the life and contribution of Swami Vivekananda, who is an embodiment of the Indianness in the modern world,” he said.

The year 2021-2022 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and India and the embassy is planning to organize a series of events as part of these celebrations. “We also look forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Independence and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. The embassy, with the support of ICCR, looks forward to working closely with all the Indian community associations in Kuwait and our partners to celebrate these important anniversaries,” he informed.

The ambassador thanked ICCR president, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, for joining the Indian community to deliver the first Swami Vivekananda address and also install the portrait of Swami Vivekananda in Kuwait. “In the last few years, under the visionary leadership of its dynamic president, ICCR has transformed itself as the most important forum in promoting Indian culture abroad and in building cultural partnership with the world, he added.