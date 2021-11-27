By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: Embassy of India in Kuwait celebrated ‘Constitution Day of India’ on Friday, commemorating the adoption of the country’s constitution. The ceremony got off to a solemn start with Indian Ambassador Sibi George paying floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the embassy premises. Welcoming members of Indian diaspora and representatives of Indian associations in Kuwait, the ambassador underlined the importance of constitution of India in making India one of the biggest democracies of the world. On November 26, 1949, the constituent assembly of India adopted the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

“Every day, it is the constitution of India that gets celebrated when we conduct our day-to-day life in peaceful and orderly manner. Every day, it is the constitution of India that gets celebrated when we conduct our examinations all across the country to select people on the basis of merit. Its influence and impact are so deep at everything in India,” the ambassador said in his opening remarks.

The ambassador noted that due to the constitution, unity in diversity can be seen across the length and breadth of India. “Today, we remember the members of the constituent assembly, its president Dr Rajendra Prasad and the chairman of the drafting committee Dr B R Ambedkar and many others who gave us this constitution. The constitution has provided India the necessary framework helping the country make achievements in diverse fields, including atomic energy, space science, agriculture, bio-technology and information technology,” he said.

He concluded his speech by reading the ‘Preamble of the Indian Constitution’. A video on ‘Attack of 26/11’, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to martyrs of the terror attack on Mumbai, the financial capital of India, was screened. A documentary on ‘Making of Constitution of India’ was screened and winners of ‘Arts Exhibition’ organized by the Indian Women Network (IWN) were felicitated on the occasion. An exhibition on ‘Making of Constitution of India’ was also jointly inaugurated by the ambassador and his spouse Joice Sibi at the embassy premises.